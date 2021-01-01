About this product
Big juicy melon flavour with hints of cream and fruit rinds. FIGR Master Pods are designed to work only with the FIGR Master Vapourizer. These high-THC pods use a titanium coil and organic cotton wick to deliver the best possible FIGR vaping experience. FIGR Master Pods come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
About this brand
FIGR
FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.