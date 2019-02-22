With origins in the Hindu Kush mountain range, Flowr’s Pink Kush is sweet-smelling product that is craft grown in BC and hand-trimmed to emphasize its pink hairs, bright green flower, and sugar-like trichomes.
Potent THC strain that hits you quickly, with what I consider a harsh taste. The old saying goes something like "if you dont cough you wont get off" this is true in this instance. This strain made me cough a lot and I put it out after half a joint. Pleasant high after the coughing bit.
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.