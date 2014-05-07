One of my favorites right now. It's a great twist off the legendary og kush so you know you're going to be in for a treat. The aroma in itself is enough to know this is some very dank herb. Pungeant, skunky, sweet and hashy aromatic terpenes penetrate the air. Through the vape I can appreciate these terpenes as they accompany the massive shot of THC this girl possessess. Once the body buzz settles in, which is very quickly, limbs begin to relax, the mind slows down, little things are much more appreciated, appetite is induced, stress is reduced, all around good vibes. For myself, this can lead to creative thoughts and a 'happy in the clouds' feeling while still being grounded by a deep and relaxing body buzz