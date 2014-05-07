Pink Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Kush.
Pink Kush strain effects
Pink Kush reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
J........o
May 7, 2014
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain is a miracle. I have been living with chronic pain as a result of multiple brain surgeries (the last of which caused damage to my neck and cervical vertebrae). Was taking up to 32 mg of hydromorphone a day and was still in pain. Havent used cannabis in 10 years due to a bad experience but I was desperate to get relief from my pain. Used some pink kush in a vaporizer this week and am pain-free for the first time in 4 years.
H........p
July 20, 2016
Relaxed
Sleepy
MedReleaf's Sedamen. I have been vaping this at night for sleep with great success. Powerful body effects is accurate in the strain highlights. I recently decarboxylated some Pink Kush and take a .4 g caplet just as I go to bed. If I get up through the night to go to the washroom, I can hardly walk! Can't imagine how a prescribed sleeping pill could be better! I average between 7 and 8 hours of sleep per night. For someone with intractable pain disease and PTSD, that's pretty incredible.
N........X
September 29, 2016
Pink Kush is the Bob Ross of marijuana strains.
m........y
February 15, 2017
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
One of my favorites right now. It's a great twist off the legendary og kush so you know you're going to be in for a treat. The aroma in itself is enough to know this is some very dank herb. Pungeant, skunky, sweet and hashy aromatic terpenes penetrate the air. Through the vape I can appreciate these terpenes as they accompany the massive shot of THC this girl possessess. Once the body buzz settles in, which is very quickly, limbs begin to relax, the mind slows down, little things are much more appreciated, appetite is induced, stress is reduced, all around good vibes. For myself, this can lead to creative thoughts and a 'happy in the clouds' feeling while still being grounded by a deep and relaxing body buzz
b........t
September 10, 2015
soooo good for anxiety. i've never experienced anything like this strain.
e........a
April 1, 2017
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This stuff is amazing! I took about three hits from a joint of this and it truly is some very posh bud. It taste of hashy sweetness with a hint of floral/spice. But the effects are so smooth and calming but not sleepy, focused yet amazingly buzzed. I can see where this would be just the ticket for someone who's got the blues, anxiety or pain. I thank the other people who reviewed this strain because it made me buy this. Anyone else who reads this, it really is an incredible buzz.
w........u
February 11, 2017
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have been searching for the right one for awhile. I have always been against "medicating" myself with mj as the ones I've tried did not help me with any of my pain at all. Not until I found you. I have been suffering from neck/shoulder pain, migraine and headaches on a daily basis. I am so happy and glad I discovered pink kush! No more pain in less than 5 minutes! Then I get the munchies. Then I go to bed! I love this stuff!
C........n
September 3, 2015
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Pink Kush has a harsh bite for smokers buy vapor connoisseurs will appreciate this strains sweet, earthy, skunky taste and deep lung expansion