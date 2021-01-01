 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1:0 Tropic GSC 510 Cartridge 0.95g
Sativa

1:0 Tropic GSC 510 Cartridge 0.95g

by General Admission

Write a review
General Admission Concentrates Cartridges 1:0 Tropic GSC 510 Cartridge 0.95g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

A Sativa 1:0, limonene dominant cartridge with caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool. Tropic GSC all the buzz and afterglow you're looking for in this tropical cookies cart. A cross between GSC and Tangie, this Sativa 1:0 is limonene dominant with caryophyllene, myrcene. Made for the masses, General Admission vapes use ethanol extraction to concentrate strains into THC distillates infused with botanical terpenes.

About this brand

General Admission Logo

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Tropicana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review