  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. "NY Skunk" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
Hybrid

"NY Skunk" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

by Gethemp

Gethemp Cannabis Flower "NY Skunk" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

$8.00MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Skunk Haze

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

