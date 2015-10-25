ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 443 reviews

Haze

aka Original Haze, Haze Brothers

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Haze nugget
Haze

The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness. 

Effects

Happy 60%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 51%
Energetic 46%
Creative 43%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 16%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

443

Avatar for Franksimilia
Member since 2013
I ve been smoking this strain regularly for about three years now. Sometimes nothing can compare to that classic old school haze. The cerebral high is a hard-hitter, makes me extremely focused, talkative and happy, it erases every iota of stress within me and gives me monster munchies. But it also c...
FocusedHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for JayBomb420
Member since 2014
Great for pain and definitely gives you a happy uplifting feeling,and also easy to be with it if you got anything to do
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
•yowza, what a mind+body euphoric🔥💣-blast!• Presently smoking a BEAUTY-bud — Curaleaf's T-25% Haze, and after a mere 3 small bong-tokes, am a giddy & childlike-high.. of which i have not been in a very long time! • ¡Euphoria🔥overload! • • Highly recommend, albeit best-suited for long-timers. New...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for kellagroup
Member since 2014
It was awesome. I somked it on a warm sunny day, and everything began to shine in a strange kind of way. I can recommaned it to everybody. Awesome strain.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for alvin.j.colon
Member since 2014
Being that Im from NY is basicly 1 of the most common strains in the city.Is like a must smoke,you cant come to NY and not smoke some HAZE,is like coming to the city without walking thru time square or eating a slice of pizza or even cheesecake.Hands down,the best HAZE I've ever had you can find it ...
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Haze
First strain child
Eagle Bill
child
Second strain child
Lennon
child

Products with Haze

