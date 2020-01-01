About this product

A vibrant choice that oozes sweet and berry flavour is here to make your dreams come true. Blue Dream is high-potency THC cannabis extract in a smooth, full-favoured, no-nonsense cartridge. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense vaping experience, it doesn’t get any better than this. Pure cannabis, cured then extracted with C02, purified into distillate and combined with plant derived terpenes for pure and clean cannabis flavour. Just the good stuff.