Grasslands Indica 510 Thread Cartridge 1g

by Grasslands Cannabis

About this product

We keep it simple and our indica vape is no different. It’s just good weed, juiced into a pure cannabis oil (up to 800 mg/g) with absolutely nothing added. Grasslands cannabis is grown in the heartland of Alberta, extracted and packaged in high-quality 1g glass/ceramic carts, and sold at a fair price.

About this brand

Remember when weed was simple? Before all this talk of strains and cannabinoids and terpenes, we judged our grass by the only thing that mattered: is it any good? With Grasslands, the choices are simple and the prices are fair. Best of all, the grass is good. Always.

