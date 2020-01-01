Haven St. Drift No. 440 Vape Cartridge
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Drift No. 440 Vape Cartridge features a sleek design mouthpiece for optimized flavour and experience. The cartridge comes pre-filled with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes for a premium experience. Strain: Granddaddy Purple Aroma: Sweet, floral, earth Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Approximately 160 doses at an average dose size of 2.5mg. Does not contain Vitamin E, propylene glycol, fillers or cutting agents. Compatible with most magnetic and 510 thread devices with a push button. Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
