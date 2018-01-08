Haven St. Premium Cannabis
Haven St. Drift No. 440 Top Airflow Vape Cartridge
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Drift No. 440 Vape Cartridge is a top airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Features a custom, sleek mouthpiece designed for a premium experience.
Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Profile: Granddaddy Purple
Flavours: Sweet, Floral, Earthy
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Compatible with push button activated devices (vs. inhale activated) and pair best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil. Use with Haven St. vape batteries or other push button activated 510 thread and magnetic devices that fit 11.2mm cartridges.
Haven St. vape cartridges and batteries sold separately and as a kit.
Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Profile: Granddaddy Purple
Flavours: Sweet, Floral, Earthy
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Compatible with push button activated devices (vs. inhale activated) and pair best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil. Use with Haven St. vape batteries or other push button activated 510 thread and magnetic devices that fit 11.2mm cartridges.
Haven St. vape cartridges and batteries sold separately and as a kit.
Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!