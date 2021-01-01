 Loading…

1:1 Mollo 10mg

by HEXO

HEXO Edibles Beverages 1:1 Mollo 10mg

About this product

Crisp with an easy drinking taste. Pour into a chilled glass & enjoy. Crisp with an easy drinking taste. Each bottle 5 mg CBD + 5 mg THC. Pour into a chilled glass & enjoy.

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

