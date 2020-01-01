Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen
by Green Grass Kitchen
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Decarb THC Activated Powder is a versatile and ready-to-use hybrid flower blend, ideal for oral consumption or adding to food. Using our proprietary method, the pre-milled flower is decarboxylated at the optimal temperature, ensuring that the cannabinoids are activated to their highest potential. This product is not intended for dry vaping or smoking.
Be the first to review this product.