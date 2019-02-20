Nushmua
on February 20th, 2019
Good Experience
from HEXOon February 22nd, 2019
Glad to hear it! Thanks for leaving a review :)
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A Blueberry cross, Lagoon Flower is known for its sweet, spicy flavour and blueberry aroma. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene and myrcene, giving Lagoon Flower its taste and smell. 19% THC & 0% CBD
on February 20th, 2019
Good Experience
Glad to hear it! Thanks for leaving a review :)