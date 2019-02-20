 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by HEXO

About this product

A Blueberry cross, Lagoon  Flower is known for its sweet, spicy flavour and blueberry aroma. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene and myrcene, giving Lagoon  Flower its taste and smell. 19% THC & 0% CBD

1 customer review

write a review

Nushmua

Good Experience

from HEXOon February 22nd, 2019

Glad to hear it! Thanks for leaving a review :)

About this brand

HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.