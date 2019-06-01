Irisa Earth was designed to bring clarity and tranquility to your day. Light up when you need motivation to rearrange the house or take some oil before your daily meditation. Available in either oil or pre-rolls, so you can be as discreet or as proud as you want.
As a newbie to cannabis I enjoy taking as little as 1/4 of a dropper for a chill vibe or half a dropper for more feels. Not overwhelming at all which is nice. It definitely brings your back to earth in the sense that it calms the mind.
Irisa was founded to lead a revolution in unleashing the positive potential of the cannabis plant.
Our mission is to introduce thoughtful and distinctive cannabis products that integrate seamlessly into everyday wellness and self-care routines.
We are also committed to cannabis education, because knowledge is power and we know the leap from “cannabis curious” to “cannabis consumer” can be a big step.
Explore Irisa and discover a new dimension of wellness.
Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.