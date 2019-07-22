carlah
on July 22nd, 2019
I love the moon oil have been sleeping so well since I have started using moon oil I would highly recommend this product
Irisa Moon was designed with restful relaxation in mind. Let the Moon relax the muscles while you let the day go and the night slowly enter.
on June 1st, 2019
A go to before bed when I want a deep sleep! Works wonders
on November 15th, 2018
the product has a very mild effect and would be good for microdosers or beginners