Advertise on Leafly

Irisa Moon Oil (5mg/mL THC, 1mg/mL CBD)

by Irisa

4.33
About this product

Irisa Moon was designed with restful relaxation in mind. Let the Moon relax the muscles while you let the day go and the night slowly enter.

3 customer reviews

4.33

carlah

I love the moon oil have been sleeping so well since I have started using moon oil I would highly recommend this product

Applejax88

A go to before bed when I want a deep sleep! Works wonders

Claire24

the product has a very mild effect and would be good for microdosers or beginners

About this brand

Irisa Logo
Irisa was founded to lead a revolution in unleashing the positive potential of the cannabis plant. Our mission is to introduce thoughtful and distinctive cannabis products that integrate seamlessly into everyday wellness and self-care routines. We are also committed to cannabis education, because knowledge is power and we know the leap from “cannabis curious” to “cannabis consumer” can be a big step. Explore Irisa and discover a new dimension of wellness. Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.