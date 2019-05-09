 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Irisa Sun Oil (3mg/mL THC, 13mg/mL CBD)

by Irisa

About this product

Irisa Sun is the perfect way to put a little pep in your step. Whether you're just starting the day or heading to a yoga class, harness the powerful rays of the Sun. Available in either oil or pre-rolls, so you can be as discreet or as proud as you want.

2 customer reviews

jpanda15

Great oil for people wanting to try CBD oil for the first time! I use CBD oil for my anxiety and diabetes and I have seen great improvement within the last few months that I have been using it. Great product, highly recommend.

Claire24

Very mild- would probably be good for microdosing

About this brand

Irisa was founded to lead a revolution in unleashing the positive potential of the cannabis plant. Our mission is to introduce thoughtful and distinctive cannabis products that integrate seamlessly into everyday wellness and self-care routines. We are also committed to cannabis education, because knowledge is power and we know the leap from “cannabis curious” to “cannabis consumer” can be a big step. Explore Irisa and discover a new dimension of wellness. Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.