Klip™ 0.25ml Certified Child-Resistant Disposable Vaporizer

by Kanvas

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable Vape is the first all-in-one hardware solution to pass stringent child-resistant certification, delivering the market’s first truly child-resistant complete vape device. It utilizes a proprietary push-and-turn technology that disengages the battery to prohibit device operation. Crafted with a ceramic core surrounded by a food-grade 18/10 stainless steel chimney, the child-resistant Klip™ is powered by Vapetelligence™ temperature-controlled dosing technology to deliver a fine-tuned flavor and output experience that ensures a consistent experience through the last hit. It offers an easy top-fill design and leakproof construction finished with a DualLock™ snap-on compression fit mouthpiece. Committed to consumer safety, the Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable has been independently lab tested and contains undetectable levels of heavy metals. Customizable from the inside out, Klip™ is available in multiple aperture and resistance sizes and offers dynamic branding opportunities. The Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable is available in 0.25ML and 0.5ML capacities.

About this brand

Kanvas™ is a product innovator that specializes in cannabis technology solutions that deliver best-in-class experiences for legal cannabis and CBD consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, the company offers a proprietary assortment of premium storage and vaporization solutions that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.thekanvasco.com.

