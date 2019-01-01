 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. KKE Sensi Star Oil

KKE Sensi Star Oil

by KKE

Write a review
KKE Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual KKE Sensi Star Oil
KKE Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual KKE Sensi Star Oil

About this product

KKE Oil is a premium recreational focused oil, developed for the consumer who wants the convenience, high THC potency and precise dosing effects offered by a cannabis oil. KKE Oils are one of the first ever recreational focused cannabis oils in Canada. Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team specifically selected the Supreme Cannabis' wholly-owned subsidiary, 7ACRES Sensi Star strain for the debut of the line. KKE Sensi Star Oil is formed using a multi-phased, whole plant C02 extraction, that preserves the plant's true terpene profile.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

KKE Logo
Khalifa Kush Enterprises is a groundbreaking global regulated cannabis brand. Founded in 2015 by Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush Enterprises is quickly changing the face of the regulated marijuana industry with the mission of introducing high quality, highly curated products to legal recreational and medical markets worldwide.