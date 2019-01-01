About this product
KKE Oil is a premium recreational focused oil, developed for the consumer who wants the convenience, high THC potency and precise dosing effects offered by a cannabis oil. KKE Oils are one of the first ever recreational focused cannabis oils in Canada. Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team specifically selected the Supreme Cannabis' wholly-owned subsidiary, 7ACRES Sensi Star strain for the debut of the line. KKE Sensi Star Oil is formed using a multi-phased, whole plant C02 extraction, that preserves the plant's true terpene profile.
About this strain
Sensi Star
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods.