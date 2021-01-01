 Loading…

CBD Isolate

by LABS Cannabis

LABS Cannabis Concentrates Ingestible CBD Isolate

About this product

0.5g isolate glass jar contained within an outer protective package CBD isolate is a fine white crystalline powder with 99%+ pure CBD in a concentrated form All-natural cannabinoid supplement made from cannabis extract refined through numerous steps Contains only trace amounts of THC and is an appropriate product for new cannabis customers/patients and experienced users. *Please note that CBD isolate product is not compatible with water-soluble recipes.

About this brand

At LABS Cannabis, we take a ​consumer-centric approach to creating ​CBD products to fit into our everyday lives. ​Through thoughtful innovation, our state-of-the-art technology, and quality standards that exceed regulation, our products are ​geared toward a THC-free experience that people can trust and depend on. We champion those who are looking to take control of their health and wellness journey and the ability to be present for what truly matters. By providing high quality, pure CBD-focused products that integrate into their lives, LABS Cannabis is here to meet their needs.

