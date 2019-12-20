 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer

Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Linx Vapor

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer

$159.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

All quartz chamber. Convection heating. Variable temperatures. Welcome to the cleanest and most flavorful way to vaporize your flower. Winner of High Times “Best Portable Vaporizer.” PURE FLAVOR Incoming air bypasses internal electronic components and flows directly through the next generation quartz chamber and Linx's signature glass mouthpiece. Gaia's clean air path brings out the smoothest and purest flavor. CONVECTION HEATING Gaia comes with nearly 100% convection heating, allowing hot air to vaporize the materials in the quartz chamber thoroughly and efficiently. Also quickly reach your ideal temperature in around 40 seconds. AIR INSULATION Gaia uses 100% air, rather than synthetic materials from traditional thermal insulation, to insulate heat from the vaporization process. This unique air insulation makes for a more flavorful and healthy vape session. METICULOUS CRAFTSMANSHIP We believe in attention to details. The metal case is paint free and is meticulously crafted from top quality materials making the Gaia a sleek and elegant device that fits in the palm of your hand.

About this brand

Linx Vapor Logo
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine. We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health consciousness, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaporizing experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Fri Dec 20 2019
Z........0
AMAZING I have been absolutely thrilled with the Gaia. So simple to use but so effective. I did a lot of research before purchasing and it has paid off big time. So impressive.
Fri Sep 07 2018
S........8
I love this vape! It is the only way i consume flower now. I cant believe that i ever smoked out of a metal or glass bowl or even worse, cigarette papers. I didnt know flower tasted this good! Its easy to learn to use as well. Definitely worth the investment! Excellent craftsmanship! Easy to clean too. Great job!
1 person found this helpful
Thu Oct 26 2017
r........3
Absolutely love this thing, it has become my primary form of consumption. fast and accurate temperature adjustment is perfect if you want to tailor your high to your needs. Really effective at conserving flower, makes a little go a long way.
1 person found this helpful