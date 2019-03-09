 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape

Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape

by Sutra Vape

Skip to Reviews
3.02
Sutra Vape Vaping Portable Vaporizers Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Portable Vaporizers Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Portable Vaporizers Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Portable Vaporizers Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape

$139.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape is a highly portable pure convection vaporizer designed for use with dry herbs and concentrates. With full temperature control, high-quality construction from Stainless Steel and quartz, and a simple method of operation, this aromatherapy device is certain to please everyone that tries it. It renders a healthy amount of flavorful vapor on every pull, and each user can define their own perfect vaping experience by making quick and easy temperature adjustments.

About this brand

Sutra Vape Logo
Established in 2011, Sutra Vape is your one stop shop for all things essential to your everyday vaporizer needs. We offer a variety of products to help fit all vaporizer lifestyles. Our Mission: To provide excellent customer service and superior products that rivals any of our competitors. Our 25 years of experience in the vaporizer industry allows us to better connect with you, the consumer, to create the highest quality products. This is made possible by our understanding of all the vital qualities necessary in product growth and development, as well as a genuine enthusiasm for providing you with impeccable customer service. It is our overwhelming dedication to our consumers that helps us strive to create and maintain the highest quality of goods and services.

2 customer reviews

3.02

write a review

Sat Mar 09 2019
M........r
The unit itself is fantastic... the rechargable battery is terrible. Had the Sutra Mini for 2 1/2 months. Use 4x/day. Got 8 uses /charge for the first month then 4/charge by the second month. Eventually it will just stop. No replaceable battery means that in another few months this will be a paper weight. (plus you have to watch charging like a hawk as it has no charge shut off.. 2hours only or you will ruin the battery) dont buy it
Sat Jan 27 2018
J........s
Ok, 2nd vape I’ve ever bought-I’ve read many reviews. All’s I could find negative was a reviewer said it had a plastic taste. By changing the temp was able to taste just herb no plastic. I bought it locally so I’d have a go to in case. Vaped both flower and concentrate - was not dissapointed. Getting the temp right is experimental but also kinda fun. Easy to use and clean- it’s plastic but idgaf- this is a medium priced thing, object - oh yeah- vaporizer and I’m havin fun
1 person found this helpful