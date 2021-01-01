 Loading…

Auto Cannabis Light Feminized

by Ministry of Cannabis

Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Auto Cannabis Light Feminized

About this product

This strain has been created for those who want to use cannabis, but without having the high/stoned effect that you get normally with other types of marijuana. In this case, the CBD is king, allowing for a large selection of relaxing uses. Possible medical uses include anti-inflammatory, help with sleep, anxiety reduction, spasms reducer, antipsychotic and anti-oxidation. This is the autoflowering version of the Cannabis Light, ready in about nine weeks from germination to harvest. The plant offers medium productivity and a very high ratio of CBD:THC, so after enjoying the pungent taste of sandalwood you won't be KO, just more relaxed. Perfect for those who are seeking relief but without a high. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Autoflowering Female Indoor/Outdoor 20% Ruderalis 75% Sativa 5% Indica Total Growing Time: 9 weeks Yield: up to 60 gr per plant indoor, up to 120 gr per plant outdoor Flavor: woodsy, sandalwood, pungent Effect: relaxation, relief THC: <1% CBD: 12-15%

About this brand

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

