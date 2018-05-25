Auto White Widow Feminized
About this product
This auto flowering plant is the auto flowering version of the White Widow, one of the most well-known cannabis plants on the planet and one of our bestsellers ever since. This little jewel is a stable and steady producer of buds that are comparable, at the level of taste and effect, with those produced by her bigger sister: White Widow. Normally you will enjoy the White Widow in about 12 weeks but as an automatic strain it will save you 25-30% of the time, making you enjoy this evergreen even quicker! This does not influence the beautiful fresh pine cones flavor of the traditional White Widow. The total growing time is about 65-68 days, average height. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor THC: Up to 18% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-white-widow-feminized
About this brand
Ministry of Cannabis
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.