Sativa

Carnival

by Ministry of Cannabis

5.01
Carnival

About this product

The word carnival reminds you of a happy atmosphere all around, of Venice and the thousands of people dressed like centuries ago, or of Rio, Brazil, where millions of people go crazy just for a few days a year. This strain has been designed to bring the carnival into your mind. The entire process of selection and crossing has been made in Spain. This is a cross between a Haze mother and a particular individual mostly sativa as father. Carnival has an extremely high content of thc: the laboratory test on our sample has shown an amazing 23,2%. This is not the only good note, the flowering time is really short for a plant that is 80% sativa. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: female Indoor/Outdoor 80% Sativa 20% Indica Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 400-450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor THC: Up to 23% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/carnival-feminized

About this brand

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Carnival

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Carnival by Ministry of Cannabis is a sativa-dominant strain designed to translate the eccentric, colorful vibe of Carnival from the streets of Brazil into the mind of the consumer. This cerebral strain gets its powerful mental effects from its select Haze mother and its unknown sativa-hybrid father. The scents of citrus and lemon candy explode off the lanky spears created by this plant. Know to thrive both indoors and outdoors, Carnival has a snappy flowering time of only nine weeks. This strain’s upbeat euphoria and general mood alteration makes it a great social strain to share among friends.

1 customer review

write a review

Fri May 25 2018
m........c
This sativa is absolutely unique: Very original strain with powerful effect and suitable for recreational and medical uses. 100% recommended!