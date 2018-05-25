Carnival
by Ministry of CannabisSkip to Reviews
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The word carnival reminds you of a happy atmosphere all around, of Venice and the thousands of people dressed like centuries ago, or of Rio, Brazil, where millions of people go crazy just for a few days a year. This strain has been designed to bring the carnival into your mind. The entire process of selection and crossing has been made in Spain. This is a cross between a Haze mother and a particular individual mostly sativa as father. Carnival has an extremely high content of thc: the laboratory test on our sample has shown an amazing 23,2%. This is not the only good note, the flowering time is really short for a plant that is 80% sativa. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: female Indoor/Outdoor 80% Sativa 20% Indica Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 400-450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor THC: Up to 23% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/carnival-feminized
About this brand
Ministry of Cannabis
About this strain
Carnival
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Carnival by Ministry of Cannabis is a sativa-dominant strain designed to translate the eccentric, colorful vibe of Carnival from the streets of Brazil into the mind of the consumer. This cerebral strain gets its powerful mental effects from its select Haze mother and its unknown sativa-hybrid father. The scents of citrus and lemon candy explode off the lanky spears created by this plant. Know to thrive both indoors and outdoors, Carnival has a snappy flowering time of only nine weeks. This strain’s upbeat euphoria and general mood alteration makes it a great social strain to share among friends.