The word carnival reminds you of a happy atmosphere all around, of Venice and the thousands of people dressed like centuries ago, or of Rio, Brazil, where millions of people go crazy just for a few days a year. This strain has been designed to bring the carnival into your mind. The entire process of selection and crossing has been made in Spain. This is a cross between a Haze mother and a particular individual mostly sativa as father. Carnival has an extremely high content of thc: the laboratory test on our sample has shown an amazing 23,2%. This is not the only good note, the flowering time is really short for a plant that is 80% sativa.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: female



Indoor/Outdoor



80% Sativa 20% Indica



Flowering Time: 9 weeks



Yield: 400-450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor



THC: Up to 23%



