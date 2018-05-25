About this product
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: female
Indoor/Outdoor
80% Sativa 20% Indica
Flowering Time: 9 weeks
Yield: 400-450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 23%
About this strain
Carnival by Ministry of Cannabis is a sativa-dominant strain designed to translate the eccentric, colorful vibe of Carnival from the streets of Brazil into the mind of the consumer. This cerebral strain gets its powerful mental effects from its select Haze mother and its unknown sativa-hybrid father. The scents of citrus and lemon candy explode off the lanky spears created by this plant. Know to thrive both indoors and outdoors, Carnival has a snappy flowering time of only nine weeks. This strain’s upbeat euphoria and general mood alteration makes it a great social strain to share among friends.
