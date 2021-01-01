 Loading…

Ministry of Cannabis

To create this fantastic strain we have crossed two famous American strains, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (75%) and Nicole (25%), getting a robust and ultra powerful strain. The aroma of this strain is very complex: initially sweet then revealing notes of underwood fruits and sandalwood. The effect is very complex as well, resulting extremely strong on both mind and body, sometimes being able to enhance creativity. Mamacita's Cookies intense pleasure won't disappoint anybody, and, by the way, with a THC level of 25% she can deal with the most intense recreational users or, for medical use, to fight the most intense pain. A new gem in our collection. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 35% Sativa 65% Indica Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 500 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 850 gr per plant outdoor Flavor: complex, sweet, underwood fruits, sandalwood Effect: extremely strong body and high, creative THC: 25% CBD: low

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

