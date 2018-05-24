Ultra White Amnesia
by Ministry of CannabisSkip to Reviews
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This marriage creates this exceptional hybrid, where the calyxes of the Amnesia are even whiter, denser and stickier than ever. The strong effect is a combination of the happy, social effect of the sativa side (Amnesia) with the heavy body stone typical of the white experience. Easy to grow in all possible methods, it produces thick, fat, buds. This strain can take the nutrients pretty well, but do not exaggerate in the last 3-4 weeks so you will fully enjoy the blossom and grape delicious aroma. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Sativa 25% Indica Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 480 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor THC: 22% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/ultra-white-amnesia-feminized
About this brand
Ministry of Cannabis
About this strain
Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.