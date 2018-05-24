 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Ultra White Amnesia
Sativa

Ultra White Amnesia

by Ministry of Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
3.73
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Ultra White Amnesia

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This marriage creates this exceptional hybrid, where the calyxes of the Amnesia are even whiter, denser and stickier than ever. The strong effect is a combination of the happy, social effect of the sativa side (Amnesia) with the heavy body stone typical of the white experience. Easy to grow in all possible methods, it produces thick, fat, buds. This strain can take the nutrients pretty well, but do not exaggerate in the last 3-4 weeks so you will fully enjoy the blossom and grape delicious aroma. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Sativa 25% Indica Flowering Time: 9 weeks Yield: 480 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor THC: 22% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/ultra-white-amnesia-feminized

About this brand

Ministry of Cannabis Logo
After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

3 customer reviews

3.73

write a review

Thu May 24 2018
m........c
With 22% THC, this sativa dominant strain is perfect for all the people looking for the best taste
Sat Dec 02 2017
d........5
so I used to smoke back in the day but gave up and smoked some of this and it was the most fucked up shit I have done im not smoking anything like this again its not for me
Wed Jul 19 2017
t........3
Very good taste, great high
1 person found this helpful