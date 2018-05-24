This marriage creates this exceptional hybrid, where the calyxes of the Amnesia are even whiter, denser and stickier than ever. The strong effect is a combination of the happy, social effect of the sativa side (Amnesia) with the heavy body stone typical of the white experience. Easy to grow in all possible methods, it produces thick, fat, buds. This strain can take the nutrients pretty well, but do not exaggerate in the last 3-4 weeks so you will fully enjoy the blossom and grape delicious aroma.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Female



Indoor/Outdoor



75% Sativa 25% Indica



Flowering Time: 9 weeks



Yield: 480 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor



THC: 22%



