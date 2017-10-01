Zensation
Zensation belongs to a new generation of cannabis strains. From a selective inbreeding of an extremely potent indica and a well stable white strain we finally got Zensation, the ultimate pleasure. Zensation smells of juniper and cedar. In the mouth, Zensation reveals a pronounced and complex pungent taste, with notes of berries and cherries. The effect is very long lasting and extra strong, a total relaxation of mind and body. This strain can be used by those who suffer from chronic pain. This strain is very suitable for hydro as well as bio. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Indica 25% Sativa Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 400 gr. per plant outdoor THC: 20-24 % http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/zensation-feminized
With a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, Zen is the great hybrid healer of stomach and digestive upsets. Zen’s breeders at CBD Seeds first crossed a Mexican Sativa with Afghani, and then added a calming Lavender hybrid to the mix. With an aromatic blend of sour berry and earthy notes, Zen delivers swift relief to appetite loss, nausea, anorexia, Crohn’s disease, and anxiety. Growers recommend cultivating Zen in a soil medium with a 10 week flowering time indoors.