 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Zensation
Hybrid

Zensation

by Ministry of Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Zensation

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Zensation belongs to a new generation of cannabis strains. From a selective inbreeding of an extremely potent indica and a well stable white strain we finally got Zensation, the ultimate pleasure. Zensation smells of juniper and cedar. In the mouth, Zensation reveals a pronounced and complex pungent taste, with notes of berries and cherries. The effect is very long lasting and extra strong, a total relaxation of mind and body. This strain can be used by those who suffer from chronic pain. This strain is very suitable for hydro as well as bio. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Indica 25% Sativa Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 400 gr. per plant outdoor THC: 20-24 % http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/zensation-feminized

About this brand

Ministry of Cannabis Logo
After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Zen

Zen
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

With a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, Zen is the great hybrid healer of stomach and digestive upsets. Zen’s breeders at CBD Seeds first crossed a Mexican Sativa with Afghani, and then added a calming Lavender hybrid to the mix. With an aromatic blend of sour berry and earthy notes, Zen delivers swift relief to appetite loss, nausea, anorexia, Crohn’s disease, and anxiety. Growers recommend cultivating Zen in a soil medium with a 10 week flowering time indoors.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Sun Oct 01 2017
P........s
This plant has been very helpful fitting my Chronic spinal pain. Although it's a excellent remedy remember to continue to look for the CURE.
1 person found this helpful
Sat Jun 17 2017
D........n
Used in a cartridge with a vape stick. A little will relax you, a lot will give you Lisa Frank techno in your head. Best to be taken while in a hammock listening to Ratatat. Just a personal opinion. Causing little to no anxiety (I've had problems with other strains doing that). It does however give you dry mouth. Tastes like berries, and is a good solid strain. Again, you can take a little and just relax, or you can take a lot and have an awesome full body and head trip.
1 person found this helpful