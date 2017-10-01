Zensation belongs to a new generation of cannabis strains. From a selective inbreeding of an extremely potent indica and a well stable white strain we finally got Zensation, the ultimate pleasure. Zensation smells of juniper and cedar. In the mouth, Zensation reveals a pronounced and complex pungent taste, with notes of berries and cherries. The effect is very long lasting and extra strong, a total relaxation of mind and body. This strain can be used by those who suffer from chronic pain. This strain is very suitable for hydro as well as bio.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Female



Indoor/Outdoor



75% Indica 25% Sativa



Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks



Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 400 gr. per plant outdoor



THC: 20-24 %



http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/zensation-feminized