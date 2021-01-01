 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. High THC Oil

High THC Oil

by Mood Ring

Write a review
Mood Ring Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual High THC Oil
Mood Ring Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual High THC Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our High THC Oil is a blend of just two ingredients—organic extra virgin olive oil and high THC extract. Our High THC Oil contains 30 mg/ml (or 33 mg/g) of THC in a 30ml bottle - that means 900mg of THC per bottle! We extract our THC oil via our proprietary cold ethanol extraction process that uses only 1/5 of the energy compared to traditional processes. We bottle it up in an eco-friendly package. And for every bottle you buy, we help plant a tree where it’s needed most thanks to our friends at One Tree Planted. Our High THC Oil is non-GMO and vegan friendly.

About this brand

Mood Ring Logo
We’re a bunch of fun-loving peeps going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable. We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review