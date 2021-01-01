 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. 2pc Aluminum Grinder
Hybrid

2pc Aluminum Grinder

by Munchmakers - Premium Custom Grinders

Write a review
Munchmakers - Premium Custom Grinders Smoking Grinders 2pc Aluminum Grinder

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our all time most popular model. Lightweight aluminum material but sharp teeth to grind the perfect bud. Budget friendly and long lasting. Excellent material for maximum print quality.

About this brand

Munchmakers - Premium Custom Grinders Logo
MunchMakers makes premium full print custom grinders for leading dispensaries, smoke shops, artists, and anyone that wants a beautiful custom grinder. We are the first and only premium custom grinders company and we have printed on more than 250,000 grinders in the first 9 months of 2019. Our industrial grade UV machine prints in high resolution on the top of grinder lid to make a beautiful grinder. Your logo, image, or photo prints in high resolution imaging using state of the art printing technology. The custom print on the grinder lid is meant to last for several years with normal use. Our 4 piece custom grinder comes in matte, zinc, or aluminium. It is the perfect size (2.4") to carry a full days worth of herb but still portable. And most importantly - the grinder is an amazing grinder. Your herb will come out very tiny and easy to burn, vape, and roll! We also have custom three piece wooden grinders, cannapucks, and many other custom products as well as pre-made grinder designs. whatever your custom weed accessories may be - MunchMakers will find a solution for you. We offer bulk and wholesale discounts to those looking to make large purchases. For more information you can call us at 213-261-0416 or e-mal info@munchmakers.com. We look forward to making you the most beautiful and most sturdy grinder you have ever seen!

About this strain

Grape Soda

Grape Soda
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review