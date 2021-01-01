2pc Aluminum Grinder
by Munchmakers - Premium Custom GrindersWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Our all time most popular model. Lightweight aluminum material but sharp teeth to grind the perfect bud. Budget friendly and long lasting. Excellent material for maximum print quality.
About this brand
Munchmakers - Premium Custom Grinders
About this strain
Grape Soda
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.