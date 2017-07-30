ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grape Soda reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Soda.

Reviews

19

Avatar for BlazeAllDayEveryDay
Member since 2019
Bought a oz of purple soda/grape soda and it looked amazing! Smelled great as well but the high was kinda weird sometimes felt like I had a heavy head high and sometimes felt like I had a crazy body high overall I enjoyed it
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for dmania
Member since 2017
Bro I smoked 2 joints of this strain and I never been so geeked in my life. This strain is the best strain I’ve tried in a while ! Almost made me cough up a lung
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Goodloud_2018
Member since 2018
Really good taste fucking great has a sweet danky smell sort of like do si dos reminds me of it also but grape like gas
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for QwazyProductions
Member since 2018
(Grape Cola) courtesy of the good people @ 'Organic SmartBud'. I personally love the indica like effects this strain offers. Even after just two semi fat bong rips I'm mellow stoned. Cottonmouth kicks in after about 4 minutes, so you'll wanna have something to drink on hand while smoking this stra...
feelings
Avatar for JohnnyDeanO
Member since 2019
Moderate pain relief. Decent sleep. I did feel like laughing, which isn't normal.
feelings
Avatar for j-lu
Member since 2014
Very mellow. Takes the edge off and helps you relax.
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jointswithlinds
Member since 2018
It taste so good. It got me relaxed and talking like crazy lol ❤️
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for FitzOG
Member since 2018
Great flavor Great Potency good afternoon strain 🔥🚀💯
feelings