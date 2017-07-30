Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Soda.
Reviews
19
BlazeAllDayEveryDay
Member since 2019
Bought a oz of purple soda/grape soda and it looked amazing! Smelled great as well but the high was kinda weird sometimes felt like I had a heavy head high and sometimes felt like I had a crazy body high overall I enjoyed it
(Grape Cola) courtesy of the good people @ 'Organic SmartBud'.
I personally love the indica like effects this strain offers. Even after just two semi fat bong rips I'm mellow stoned. Cottonmouth kicks in after about 4 minutes, so you'll wanna have something to drink on hand while smoking this stra...