  Tahoe OG Kush
Hybrid

4.4 1274 reviews

Tahoe OG Kush

aka Tahoe OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

Tahoe OG Kush nugget
Tahoe OG Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

Effects

Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 49%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 31%
Stress 37%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

1,274

Avatar for Krshna
Member since 2012
This is without a doubt the strongest OG Kush I have ever tried. This is a very heavy, very potent strain of OG. It has the classic OG high but it's markedly stronger than any OG I've had in recent memory. The smell is the classic OG smell, piney and fresh. Just inhaling this weed lets you know i...
SleepyTingly
Avatar for RobRobRob
Member since 2014
I gave it 5 stars because of the effectiveness of the targeted medicinal benefits it was bred for, and because of it's stable, balanced effects which are powerful enough to relax your mind and body at low doses, still allowing for creative functionality and uplifted euphoria/improved mood, or at gra...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Dalek
Member since 2015
I feel like a floaty cloud, wrapped in a marshmallow blanket that just got out of the dryer. I am not someone who typically smokes stronger strains, but this one is well worth the try. I tend to easy into the strengths as the night progresses. I am Indica and Hy/I smoker only. After a few hours of ...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Deitab
Member since 2013
Tahoe OG is a really nice relaxing strain. Love these indica OG's that hit really hard and leave you feeling like, Wow, I'm really high. Relaxes stress and melts away any problems. Definitely a night time strain, this will eventually put you to sleep.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jellyjam
Member since 2015
This definitely helps with anxiety. Recommended for anyone with anxiety.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Tahoe OG Kush
First strain child
High Five
child
Second strain child
P-51
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Tahoe OG Kush

