SwitchBlaze- Covert Vape Battery

by Myster

Introducing the SwitchBlaze by Myster... This secretive vape cartridge battery is great for on the go and blends in with all your everyday carry items. The pop-up cart action is quick and satisfying while reminding you of the past. The slide over cover keeps your cartridge hidden and lint-free while in your pocket. Our replacement for the Fogpen... the SwitchBlaze 650mah Battery Capacity 15w Wattage - 4 settings with 2.8v, 3.2v,3.7v,4.2v Screw on 510 Threading Clean Matte Black Soft Touch Finish Fits most cartridges 11-12mm wide 80x40x22mm Size

Myster High-End elevates cannabis culture by designing accessories that look classy, feel good, and work well. Beyond innovative design, Myster is on a mission to reframe outdated stereotypes about being an enthusiast. Social stigmas have faded. Today, people from all walks of life use marijuana medicinally and recreationally. Myster's goal is to support the creative and motivated network of cannabis enthusiasts around the world and participate in the cultural revolution taking place right now. The company is the brain-child of Davis Clayton Kiyo. A self-described "successful stoner", Kiyo noticed an absence of sleek and modern design in the marijuana accessories market. The company now has a range of elegant products - including a magnetic, stainless-steel, rolling tray; a multi-use portable vaporizer that looks like a luxury pen; a variable temperature vaporizer designed for smooth flavor; and others. The team continues to design, test, and release new innovative products on a regular basis. In addition to their commitment to innovative product design, Myster is expanding their horizons with the launch of Myster Media in 2016. This includes the opening of Studio by Myster in Los Angeles, a series of sponsored music releases, an apparel line, concert sponsorship, and more. Myster believes that modern cannabis culture is a force to be reckoned with and they intend to do their part to prove it.

