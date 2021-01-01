 Loading…

Is it a coincidence that this sativa-dominant distillate known as Apricot Jelly is named after one of the rarest, most sophisticated jellies in the ice box? We think its sweet tropical citrus flavour from terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene speaks for itself. Oh and the 86% THC is pretty sweet too. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Turns out you are ready for this jelly. Explore your -ness™.

-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.

