  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  -ness Ninja Fruit Distillate

-ness Ninja Fruit Distillate

by -ness

-ness Concentrates Cartridges -ness Ninja Fruit Distillate

About this product

Produced in BC with local whole flower, Ninja Fruit distillate from -ness is ready to unmask its 86% THC and unique and flavourful blend of terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene. Sweet grape and tropical fruit hit your taste buds swiftly, only to disappear into the night with a smooth, sour berry exhale. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Don’t let Ninja Fruit sneak past. Explore your -ness™.

About this brand

-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.

