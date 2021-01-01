-ness Powdered Donuts Pre-Rolls
About this product
20-26% THC Powdered Donuts pre-rolls from -ness are filled with high-THC, indica-dominant whole flower with floral and sweet flavour, a hint of spice and creamy goodness baked right in. A dreamy duet between Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato, who can blame you for getting a dozen? Explore your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.
