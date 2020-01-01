Authentic and uncomplicated, OS.HASH10 is a rich brown resinous hash with a firm but pliable feel. Produced from a single hybrid strain, OS.HASH10 is made using dry ice sift trichome extraction and packaged in a 2-gram format in a resealable, odour-proof and child-resistant pouch. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
Original Stash gives cannabis consumers exactly what they want: quality cannabis that competes with black market prices. Original Stash products are simple and straight forward. It’s the reason to go legal. Proudly grown in Quebec.