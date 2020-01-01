10 Ton Starter Pack
by RosinPressNY
Authentic and uncomplicated, OS.HASH20 is a rich brown resinous hash with a firm but pliable feel. Produced from a blend of Indica strains and clocking in at a mild THC potency potential, OS.HASH20 is made using dry ice sift trichome extraction and packaged in a 2-gram format in a resealable, odor-proof and child-resistant pouch. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
