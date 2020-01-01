 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OS.HASH20

by Original Stash

Original Stash Concentrates Solventless OS.HASH20

About this product

Authentic and uncomplicated, OS.HASH20 is a rich brown resinous hash with a firm but pliable feel. Produced from a blend of Indica strains and clocking in at a mild THC potency potential, OS.HASH20 is made using dry ice sift trichome extraction and packaged in a 2-gram format in a resealable, odor-proof and child-resistant pouch. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.

About this brand

Original Stash gives cannabis consumers exactly what they want: quality cannabis that competes with black market prices. Original Stash products are simple and straight forward. It’s the reason to go legal. Proudly grown in Quebec.