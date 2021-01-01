AUTO WHITE BERRY
About this product
When we produced an autoflowering range, we chose some of our favourite Paradise varieties to replicate, and one of these was White Berry. A sturdy plant, with buds that grow around her single cola and a tidy growth pattern, Auto Whiteberry displays the distinctive colors of the original. The buds come in dense, resin-coated chunks that are glowing with trichomes. This autoflower strain is a good option for either inside or outside grows. For the indoor cultivator its size makes it a handy friend, especially in size restricted grow spaces. These plants reach a height of approximately 75cm, and while the yield may not be as high as some varieties, the quality of the product makes it the choice of the connoisseur looking for a more exotic experience. An estimated 63 days between planting the seed and harvest is a pretty good enticement for growers too. Auto Whiteberry is equally well suited to outdoor cultivation, especially in gardens and greenhouses where camouflage is the name of the game. As an outside auto there are few plants that will perform so well and so quickly (65 days). 80% Indica // 20% Sativa THC level: 15-19% CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
About this strain
White Berry
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
White Berry is a versatile indica strain that produces calming effects while giving users an extra pep in their step. When White Berry is consumed in higher quantities, the typical result is a sativa head high effect with an indica-style body high. Those who smoke White Berry also say it makes them feel creative happy. White Berry is made by crossing Blueberry with White Widow.
