About this product
Nebula is quick to grow, some cultivators prefer to crop their ample harvests early. We have seen the results and pretty impressive they are too, but we recommend letting it flower until its ready in order to feel the full cosmic effect. Nebula is made for indoor gardening (60 - 65 days flower time), and works particularly well when it is used under lights in a constellation of Sea Of Green. Because of the sativa genes this is one star traveler that likes to shoot for the sun, artificial or not, so may need some holding back on the throttle. Outside it will also shoot for the sun, absorbing all the light it can (remember that Mediterranean heart?). It will thrive in southern regions, but this plant is bred to be versatile and will prosper quite happily in northern regions too, especially in south facing plots. If the conditions are right, gardeners can expect an intergalactic bud shower of epic proportions come harvest. 40% Indica // 60% Sativa THC level: 18-22% CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
About this strain
Nebula
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
The Nebula marijuana strain was bred by Paradise Seeds in 1996. Its name means "Starcloud" and it has been known to "twinkle" with THC coating, with a head and body buzz described as intense and almost psychedelic. The buds have been known to smell and taste like honey, and flowering time is a minimum of 9 weeks. Nebula has won many awards, including 3rd place in the sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1999 and 2nd place in 2005. It also took 3rd place at the Highlife Cup in 2004 in the Hydro category, and 1st place at the Copa La Bella Flor Spain in 2005.
