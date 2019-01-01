 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PAX 3 includes the latest in heat-up technology, delivering a strong, pure vapour in seconds. PAX 3 is ready for use with cannabis flower, and is also designed for use with concentrates for extra optionality. Sync with the PAX mobile app to personalize and save session preferences.

PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2018, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX is backed by leading technology investors including Fidelity Investments, Tiger Global and Tao Invest (Pritzker family fund). We are an exceptional team with hardware and software backgrounds in consumer technology, healthcare, and biotech, and are growing rapidly to deliver on our mission. Our internal culture values diversity, integrity, having an impact, and passion for the larger movement that PAX is a part of.