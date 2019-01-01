About this product
Vibrant mint green buds coated in a blanket of frosty resin broken up by protruding peachy hairs. Tropical fruit aromas are complemented by flavours of guava, passionfruit, and lime. THC: 22% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
Peak Leaf
Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves. Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.mosphere of the outdoors.