  5. BCN Critical XXL 0.5G Live Resin

BCN Critical XXL 0.5G Live Resin

by Phyto Extractions

Phyto Extractions Concentrates Solvent BCN Critical XXL 0.5G Live Resin

$49.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

BCN Critical XXL is a popular Indica strain, loved by cannabis consumers and growers alike. This cultivar boasts a citrus-forward terpene profile that delivers crisp lemon notes. Featuring a 76-77% THC content, this potent live resin is rich in limonene and ß-caryophyllene. Phyto Extractions live resin is crafted in a controlled, tightly-regulated environment using hydrocarbon extraction methodologies. Following strict safety protocols, cannabis flowers are flash frozen at harvest, preserving the freshest and most aromatic cannabis terpenes and cannabinoids possible in a cannabis concentrate. We use hydrocarbon blends to carefully extract the most volatile terps. Live resin is a heavy-hitting concentrate, for beginners we recommend starting slow with a handheld vaporizer to best control your dose. “Just a little dab will do ya” as they say, so we suggest starting with low doses. It’s best to store these powerful connoisseur concentrates in a cool, dark place to preserve the quality.

About this brand

Phyto Extractions Logo
At Phyto Extractions, quality is central to everything we do. Why? Because we know that what goes into our products has a direct impact on the desired, consistent experience you expect from them. It’s a commitment that we can trace back to the earliest days of our company’s history. You see, we’re not newcomers who decided to jump aboard the legalization train. Instead, as passionate advocates, and members of the Canadian cannabis industry, we have been producing award-winning concentrates since 2015. With deep roots comes a deep understanding of what our customers want from their cannabis products, and consumption experiences.