 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blueberry 0.5G (Cartridge Only)

Blueberry 0.5G (Cartridge Only)

by PHYTO EXTRACTIONS

Write a review
PHYTO EXTRACTIONS Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry 0.5G (Cartridge Only)

$49.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Based on years of legacy knowledge, and backed by our rigorous testing and quality control processes, these 510-thread cartridges offer a quick and easy way to augment your consumption experience. You can expect the sweet-flavour of fresh blueberries and subtle pine notes thanks to the 5% botanical terpene content, formulated with highly-refined distillate. Our formulation contains distillate with a 80-90% THC concentration and no CBD. Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PHYTO EXTRACTIONS Logo
At Phyto Extractions, quality is central to everything we do. Why? Because we know that what goes into our products has a direct impact on the desired, consistent experience you expect from them. It’s a commitment that we can trace back to the earliest days of our company’s history. You see, we’re not newcomers who decided to jump aboard the legalization train. Instead, as passionate advocates, and members of the Canadian cannabis industry, we have been producing award-winning concentrates since 2015. With deep roots comes a deep understanding of what our customers want from their cannabis products, and consumption experiences.