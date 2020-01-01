 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Super Lemon Haze Disposable 0.5g Vape Pen

Super Lemon Haze Disposable 0.5g Vape Pen

by PHYTO EXTRACTIONS

Write a review
PHYTO EXTRACTIONS Vaping Vape Pens Super Lemon Haze Disposable 0.5g Vape Pen

$54.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Compact, smooth and convenient, our high-grade disposable pens are draw-activated, giving you an optimal experience from the first inhale to the last. Perfect for the experienced consumer, who can now enjoy their favourite extract on the go, or for casual concentrate consumer who is still learning about the vape market, and excited to explore its vast array of product offerings. All of our 0.5g disposable pens are filled with our proprietary formulations, Made using botanically-derived terpenes, and zero fillers, carrier oils, or synthetic additives. Our cartridges contain 80-90% THC distillate and deliver a refined experience, complete with flavour profiles from your favourite cannabis cultivars. Super Lemon Haze – A sativa-dominant hybrid that’s as citrussy as its name suggests, this perennially popular cultivar makes a great concentrate, one that’s fresh and full of zest. This variety contains 80-90% THC distillate, formulated with botanical terpenes, without any additives or synthetic fillers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PHYTO EXTRACTIONS Logo
At Phyto Extractions, quality is central to everything we do. Why? Because we know that what goes into our products has a direct impact on the desired, consistent experience you expect from them. It’s a commitment that we can trace back to the earliest days of our company’s history. You see, we’re not newcomers who decided to jump aboard the legalization train. Instead, as passionate advocates, and members of the Canadian cannabis industry, we have been producing award-winning concentrates since 2015. With deep roots comes a deep understanding of what our customers want from their cannabis products, and consumption experiences.