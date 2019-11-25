BadlyDrawnShark
on November 25th, 2019
Used to get these when they were still available on OCS - great performance and pretty good price too.
Our oils are made with cannabis extract and organic, non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and cannot be smoked or vaporized.
