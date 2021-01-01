 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Big Perc Single Stack

Big Perc Single Stack

by Prism Water Pipes

Write a review
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack

$184.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Big Perc Single Stack is a solid start here at Prism. The 12 stem Big Perc chamber makes for a way clean look and super smooth pulls. The Big Perc just fits perfect with the Classic Beaker Base. Made with 5 mm thick tube, you'll love the feel and weight of this piece. Comes with a basic bowl and down stem, and two of our modular designed couplers. The couplers not only give a tight seal but give you the opportunity to swap out new percs, clean it easily, and god forbid your friend hits it with a hammer, you won't have to throw your trusted Prism bong away.

About this brand

Prism Water Pipes Logo
Prism Water Pipes is a water pipe manufacturing company. Our mission is to modify the water pipe by design to eliminate issues based around breaking glass, cleaning, and the simple fact that you cannot change a solid glass piece after it's been purchased. This is all done through the modular concept. Using our aluminum couplers, and US glass manufacturing process we are able to achieve a perfect seal making the piece air tight and allowing the owner to handle it as if it were a solid piece of glass.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review