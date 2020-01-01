 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pura Vida CBD 4:1 Honey Oil Vape

Pura Vida CBD 4:1 Honey Oil Vape

by Pura Vida

Write a review
Pura Vida Concentrates Cartridges Pura Vida CBD 4:1 Honey Oil Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Dominance: CBD Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 150mg/g • TOTAL CBD 600mg/g Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Guaiol, Linalool Tasting Notes: Earth Notes, Subtle spicy flavours PART OF YOUR DAILY ROUTINE: Calm your mind & soothe the body. “We taste a subtle spicy sweetness with deep earthy tones in our 4:1 CBD Honey Oil Vape“ 0.5g High CBD, Low THC Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended. Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery

About this brand

Pura Vida Logo
We believe in full spectrum extractions; from our legendary vapes to our life enhancing tinctures, we preserve the terpene rich flavour profiles and supporting cannabinoids. Whether you are looking to increase your productivity, boost your immune system, or simply relax and unwind from the demand of everyday life; Wherever you are, whatever you do, we have a product specifically for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review