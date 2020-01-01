Purple Monkey Cartridge 0.5g
by Good Supply
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Strain Dominance: CBD Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 150mg/g • TOTAL CBD 600mg/g Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Guaiol, Linalool Tasting Notes: Earth Notes, Subtle spicy flavours PART OF YOUR DAILY ROUTINE: Calm your mind & soothe the body. “We taste a subtle spicy sweetness with deep earthy tones in our 4:1 CBD Honey Oil Vape“ 0.5g High CBD, Low THC Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended. Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
Be the first to review this product.